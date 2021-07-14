Tributes paid to owner of beloved Indonesian record store Lian Records, who has died

Lian Nasution, the owner of beloved Indonesian record store Lian Records, has died.

News of his passing was shared earlier today (July 14) by journalist Adib Hidayat, who shared the news with a picture of Lian and members of Sigur Ros, who visited the store in 2013. The date and cause of Lian’s death is not known.

Bang Lian, legenda penjual rilisan fisik di jalan Surabaya wafat. Namanya harum ke berbagai penjuru dunia, kolektor musik dan musisi internasional banyak yang mampir ke kios beliau, salah satunya @sigurros. pic.twitter.com/Z2SOYyq70w — Adib Hidayat (@AdibHidayat) July 13, 2021

A roadside shop on Jalan Surabaya in Menteng, Central Jakarta, the store – also known as Lian’s Recordstore – has earned a reputation for a sizeable catalogue of vintage Indonesian records and cassette tapes.

The store, which was established in 1963 by Lian’s father, had over the years become an attraction for touring musicians. On the store’s Instagram page, Lian is seen posing with French DJ Anoraak and US noise rock band A Place To Bury Strangers, while a 2020 tweet unearthed a quiet visit by Katy Perry on an unspecified date.

Hal random artis luar di Indonesia yang kalo kita pikir-pikir lagi kayak gak mungkin kejadian. Katy Perry mampir ke jalan Surabaya, Jakarta. pic.twitter.com/jTZMuVv8oO — Sukseskan Vaksinasi (@ferdiriva) July 6, 2020

In a 2016 interview with Whiteboard Journal, Lian explained that besides catering to in-store visitors, he fulfilled overseas orders via fax, helping collectors around the world who were in search of Indonesian records.

In the past, Lian Records has been highlighted as a destination by CNN Travel, and is also listed by The Vinyl Factory as one of “the world’s best record shops”, who call it “a must for fans of Indonesian music from across the ages.”

Tributes for Lian have poured in on social media from musicians, patrons and fellow record-sellers in Indonesia and the region. See them below.

Setiap ke jalan Surabaya kita pasti nyempetin nongkrong di toko Lian Records sambil nunggu tukang siomay..ngga kerasa tau2 udah mau magrib..

Now Jalsur won't be the same without the good old Lian…bless your kind soul always 🤲https://t.co/y2yJ0uNBiX pic.twitter.com/7eM50pTSD0 — Mondo Gascaro (@mondogascaro) July 13, 2021