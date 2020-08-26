News Music News

Tributes paid to Riley Gale of Texas thrash band Power Trip, dead at 34

His family shared a statement on the band's social media pages

By Eddy Lim
Riley Gale of Power Trip has died
Riley Gale of Power Trip. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Adult Swim

Riley Gale, the vocalist of Dallas thrash metal band Power Trip, has died, aged 34.

His death was confirmed by his family, who said he passed away yesterday (August 25). Gale’s cause of death currently remains unknown.

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” Riley’s family wrote in a statement posted to Power Trip’s social media.

Advertisement

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.”

They added, “We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The family also asked fans to respect their privacy and to direct donations to Dallas Hope Charities. See the statement below:

Power Trip first formed in 2008 in Dallas, Texas with a lineup consisting of Gale, guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart, bassist Chris Whetzel and drummer Marcus Johnson.

To date, the band have released two full-lengths on the Southern Lord record label – their 2013 debut ‘Manifest Decimation’ and their critically acclaimed 2017 followup, ‘Nightmare Logic’. Their B-side and rarities compilation album ‘Opening Fire: 2008-2014’ was released in 2018, and their live album, ‘Live in Seattle: 05.28.2018’, dropped earlier this year.

Advertisement

Prior to Gale’s passing, the band were in the studio working on their third record.

The band have shared the stage with acts including Ozzy Osbourne, Napalm Death, Anthrax, Five Finger Death Punch, Trivium and many more. In addition, Gale recently lent his vocals to Ice T‘s hardcore/thrash metal side-project Body Count, on their album ‘Carnivore’. He also had a side project with Fucked Up members Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco called Masterpiece Machine.

Tributes to Gale have begun to pour in on social media, from Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg, Ice T, Machine Head’s Rob Flynn, Coheed and Cambria, Anthrax and more. See them below.

Ice T shared a video tribute to Gale, writing: “Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie… So Fn sad….”

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • .
Advertisement
Advertisement