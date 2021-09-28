Tricot announce upcoming sixth album, ‘Jodeki’

Japanese math rock band Tricot have announced ‘Jodeki’, their sixth album. It follows up their 2020 albums ‘Makkuro’ and ‘10’.

On Sunday (September 26), the band took to social media to announce the album, which will be released on December 15.

‘Jodeki’ will feature previous singles ‘Dogs and Ducks’, ‘Bakurou’ and ‘Inai’, the latter also serving as the theme song for Japanese television series Haru no Noroi.

‘Jodeki’ will also feature a tracklist of 12 songs, along with a second disc of instrumental versions of the album tracks.

A limited-edition release of ‘Jodeki’ will also be bundled with a Blu-ray disc, which features a concert film taken from a June 2020 concert the band performed in Japan.

Last month, the band released a clip from the concert, with the four-piece performing ‘potage’. Watch the clip below.

To support the album, Tricot will embark upon the WALKING x WALKING TOUR 2021-2022, they announced. The tour will cover several dates in Japan before a trek in the UK and Europe, beginning in March 2022. View the list of tour dates here.

In January 2020, the four-piece made their major-label debut on Avex Tracks’ sub-label Cutting Edge with ‘Makkuro’. They followed it up in October with an additional fifth album, ‘10’, which marked the band’s tenth-year anniversary.

The band formed in 2011 and consists of Ikumi “Ikkyu” Nakajima (vocals/rhythm guitar), Motoko “Motifour” Kida (lead guitar/backing vocals), Hiromi “Hirohiro” Sagane (bass/backing vocals), and Yuusuke Yoshida (drums).