Tricot embrace positivity on driving new single ‘Aquarium’

Japanese math rockers tricot have shared a music video for their energetic new single, ‘Aquarium’.

The track begins as a driving J-rock-like number, before the band dive into their signature odd-time grooves. The song’s lyrics speak on abandoning fixed conceptions of love, while embracing feelings of guilt and curiosity with a positive outlook.

“Now, I reverse my field of view / no longer be trapped by someone else’s common sense / I want to become honest / if your body feels disgust, things like righteousness become stupid,”, vocalist Ikkyu Nakajima sings in Japanese on the track’s uplifting chorus.

The track is also accompanied with a lyric video of an artisan kneading bread dough, before ending with clips of the band playfully eating pieces of bread.

Watch the music video for ‘Aquarium’ below’:

‘Aquarium’ follows the single ‘Endroll’, which dropped earlier in February. Both tracks will be included on their upcoming album, ‘Fudeki’, which is due December 14. According to a press release, the record will feature a collection of tracks previously not selected for inclusion in their past albums, which the band dubs “non-arrivals”.

“We decided to try everything if we couldn’t make it anyway, so we’ve been trying to make it as un-tricot-like as possible,” the band commented about the album in the press release.

‘Fudeki’ marks the Kyoto quartet’s seventh full-length record, and will include 12 tracks. The album follows as a counterpart to their previous record ‘Jodeki’, which dropped last year in September. That record featured singles such as ‘Dogs and Ducks’, ‘Bakurou’ and ‘Inai’, which served as the theme song for Japanese television series Haru no Noroi.

Tricot currently consists lead singer and guitarist Ikkyu Nakajima, lead singer Motoko “Motifour” Kida, bassist Hiromi “Hirohiro” Sagane, and drummer Yuusuke Yoshida.