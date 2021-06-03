Tricot rock out from the void in video for new single ‘Inai’

Japanese math rock quartet Tricot have dropped a blistering music video for the new single, ‘Inai’ (‘Not There’).

‘Inai’ features their trademark odd-time signatures alongside hard-hitting riffs, as lead vocalist Ikkyu Nakajima sings about themes of curses and romance.

In the video released on Wednesday (June 2), the band perform the song in a mysterious void, as intense strobe lights highlight the members. The void they perform in eventually morphs into a whirlpool, while Nakajima finds herself trapped in a translucent film.

Watch the blistering video for ‘Inai’ below:

‘Inai’ is Tricot’s second single of the month, following ‘Bakurou’, which they released on May 5. It will serve as the theme song for a Japanese television series, Haru no Noroi (or The Curse of Spring).

“When I feel I am trapped by some invisible force, I realize that it is not real, just a curse of my own creation,” Nakajima said of the track in the video’s description. “I wrote ‘Inai’ with this realization in mind. May everyone’s curses be broken!”

These singles follow a productive 2020 for the Kyoto band. Last January, they made their major label debut on Avex Tracks’ sub-label Cutting Edge with their fourth album, ‘Makkuro’. And in October, they celebrated a decade as a band with an additional fifth LP, ‘10’.

In August, Tricot will play the second day of Fuji Rock Festival as part of an all-Japanese lineup including CHAI, Radwimps, Cornelius, and Envy.

Nakajima has also been busy with side projects. Genie High – her group with progressive pop band Gesu no Kiwami Otome’s Enon Kawatani – recently announced a new upcoming single, ‘Kyasha na Rip’. The track will feature rapper CHANMINA, and is slated for release on June 11.