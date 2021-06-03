NewsMusic News

Tricot rock out from the void in video for new single ‘Inai’

The Japanese math rock quartet’s latest is the theme song of the TV series 'Haru no Noroi'

By JX Soo
Tricot Inai
Credit: Tricot official Youtube

Japanese math rock quartet Tricot have dropped a blistering music video for the new single, ‘Inai’ (‘Not There’).

‘Inai’ features their trademark odd-time signatures alongside hard-hitting riffs, as lead vocalist Ikkyu Nakajima sings about themes of curses and romance.

In the video released on Wednesday (June 2), the band perform the song in a mysterious void, as intense strobe lights highlight the members. The void they perform in eventually morphs into a whirlpool, while Nakajima finds herself trapped in a translucent film.

Watch the blistering video for ‘Inai’ below:

‘Inai’ is Tricot’s second single of the month, following ‘Bakurou’, which they released on May 5. It will serve as the theme song for a Japanese television series, Haru no Noroi (or The Curse of Spring).

“When I feel I am trapped by some invisible force, I realize that it is not real, just a curse of my own creation,” Nakajima said of the track in the video’s description. “I wrote ‘Inai’ with this realization in mind. May everyone’s curses be broken!”

These singles follow a productive 2020 for the Kyoto band. Last January, they made their major label debut on Avex Tracks’ sub-label Cutting Edge with their fourth album, ‘Makkuro’. And in October, they celebrated a decade as a band with an additional fifth LP, ‘10’.

In August, Tricot will play the second day of Fuji Rock Festival as part of an all-Japanese lineup including CHAI, Radwimps, Cornelius, and Envy.

Nakajima has also been busy with side projects. Genie High – her group with progressive pop band Gesu no Kiwami Otome’s Enon Kawatani – recently announced a new upcoming single, ‘Kyasha na Rip’. The track will feature rapper CHANMINA, and is slated for release on June 11.

