Ruel, Phum Viphurit and more lead Singapore’s TRIFECTA music festival this November

Singapore’s TRIFECTA music festival has revealed the line-up for its debut event this November – see the performance roster below.

Today (October 12), the festival took to social media to announce its full performance line-up, which now includes the additions of Ruel and Fazerdaze among others as headliners. Previously announced to perform at the festival were Phum Viphurit, Lola Amour, Forests, Subsonic Eye, Rriley and more.

Among other performers are Shye, BGourd, Fauxe, YAØ, Cashew Chemists, Lewloh, Akeem Jahat and ABANGSAPAU.

Organised by TRIFECTA, a new Singapore-based adventure sports company, TRIFECTA Music Festival is set to take place on October 18 and 19 along Orchard Road. While entry to the TRIFECTA sporting venue is free and open to all, tickets are required to attend the music festival.

Two-day passes are available for SGD$190, while single-day tickets are available for $98. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The line-up for TRIFECTA music festival is:

Saturday, November 18:

Ruel

Emonight (Closing Party)

Forests

Rriley

Subsonic Eye

Shye

Ginette Chittick

Itch

Vira Suria

A’alely

Ice Cream Sundays

BGourd

Fauxe

YAØ

Sunday, November 19:

Phum Viphurit

Fazerdaze

Lola Amour

EatMePopTart (Closing Party)

Club Mild

Cashew Chemists

A/K/A Sounds

Darker Than Wax – Kaye, Daryl Knows

Leland

Lewloh

Akeem Jahat

ABANGSAPAU