tripleS LOVElution unveil playful ‘Girls’ Capitalism’ music video

Rookie K-pop girl group tripleS’ latest sub-unit LOVElution have released a music video for ‘Girls’ Capitalism’.

Today (August 17) at midnight KST, the eight-member sub-unit – of Seoyeon, Hyerin, Yubin, Kaede, Dahyun, Nien, Sohyun and Xinyu – released the visual for their first single ‘Girls’ Capitalism’. The song leads their mini-album ‘ↀ’ (‘Muhan’), which will be released later today at 6pm KST.

The new music video opens with different school clubs posing for yearbook pictures, with LOVElution revealing themselves as part of the “Mad Money Club”. Later in their clubroom, the group attempt to manifest wealth using crystals and religious idols, but eventually find happiness just being themselves.

“Call me beauty, cute is now boring / Call me beauty, all that’s pretty is mine / Call me beauty, gonna love myself in the mirror / I’m beautiful, love me better,” they sing in the chorus.

The new LOVElution record contains seven other tracks in addition to ‘Girls’ Capitalism’, namely ‘ↀ’, ‘Complexity’, ‘Black Soul Dress’, ‘Seoul Sonyo Sound’, ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Speed Love’ and ‘Number 8’.

Following domestic promotional activities for the record, LOVElution will begin their ‘Authentic’ US tour in September. The sub-unit will kick-off their tour in Atlanta before heading to nine other cities including Chicago, New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

LOVElution is the fourth tripleS sub-unit to release music, after Acid Angel from Asia in October 2022, +(KR)ystal Eyes in May 2023 and Acid Eyes in June 2023, the third of which is a combination of the first two sub-units.

The group released their debut mini-album ‘Assemble’ with the participation of 10 members in February. Its title track ‘Rising’ was named one of NME’s best K-pop songs of 2023 so far.

tripleS’ lineup will comprise a total of 24 members when complete. At the time of publishing, 16 members have been revealed.