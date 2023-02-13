New tripleS subunit launches with mini-album and music video for ‘Rising’

The second sub-unit of K-pop girl group tripleS has launched with a new mini-album ‘Assemble’.

On February 13, Modhaus girl group tripleS unveiled their music video for ‘Rising’, the lead single off their new 10-member sub-unit’s debut mini-album ‘Assemble’. The record also includes six other B-sides.

The visual features the 10 tripleS members as they go about vlogging their daily lives. The girl group meet up in a basement converted into a dance studio and break into the song’s choreography. They later imagine themselves performing onstage and cheer themselves on from the perspectives of fans watching in-person and online.

“Not just a dream, but a real déja vu / Becoming confident, hardship makes it true / Just the way I saw myself in my dream, déja vu / After the pain, make it move,” they sing in the chorus.

The new tripleS subunit comprises members Kim Yoo-yeon, Jeong Hye-rin, Kim Na-kyoung and Gong Yu-bin from their first sub-unit, Acid Angel from Asia, as well as members Yoon Seo-yeon, Lee Ji-woo, Kim Chae-yeon, Kim Soo-min, Kaede and Seo Da-hyun.

In a previous YouTube video, tripleS – whose final lineup will include 24 members – shared that it would launch one large subunit such as this 10-member line-up at the beginning of every year. The group is otherwise broken into smaller revolving sub-units whose members are chosen by fans who vote using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In an interview with NME last year, Modhaus CEO Jaden Jeong explained that he had chosen to conduct fan voting for the group’s sub-units using NFTs due to its “transparency”. “We could vote via email, text or CD, but we’ve seen many manipulation scandals. With this technology, we have integrity in our votes. TripleS is a girl group with many decisions made by fan vote, not a girl group with NFTs,” Jeong said.

tripleS’ last sub-unit, Acid Angel from Asia, debuted last October with the EP ‘Access’. Its lead single, ‘Generation’, was named one of NME’s top K-pop songs of 2022.