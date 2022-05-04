Trivium and Black Flag to join Slipknot at Jakarta’s Hammersonic Festival in March 2023

Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival has announced that Trivium and Black Flag will share the stage with Slipknot at the festival’s long-awaited return in March 2023.

Slipknot, Trivium and the Mike Vallely-fronted Black Flag were all originally slated to be part of the 2020 edition of Hammersonic. They will be joined by black metal outfit Batushka and death metal band Devourment at the Jakarta festival on March 18 and 19, 2023.

Following multiple postponements, the Hammersonic organisers finally confirmed the return of the festival in March. In April, Slipknot confirmed their headlining slot at the festival, now branded Hammersonic: Rise of the Empire.

In March, Hammersonic organisers said acts from the 2020 line-up would play at the festival next year. Amon Amarth, Testament, Suicide Silence, Lacuna Coil, Marduk, Comeback Kid, Polaris, Burgerkill and DeadSquad were among the acts on the 2020 bill.

More acts will be announced for the 2023 line-up “soon”, the festival said on social media.

Hammersonic has confirmed that tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honoured at next year’s festival, with ticketholders entitled to free Hammersonic merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies and trucker caps.

Attendees will be expected to comply with pandemic safety measures at the festival, which is only open to those who have received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The use of face masks will be compulsory at all times at the festival. More information on ticketing is available on Hammersonic’s website.

Slipknot will headline both days of Knotfest Japan on April 1 and 2 following their set at Hammersonic. Slipknot and Trivium were also set to headline Singapore Rockfest II in March 2020 before the pandemic hit, though it is currently unclear if that Singapore show will be rescheduled.

Live music and in-person festivals in Indonesia have boomed following the relaxing of pandemic health measures. Other festivals and notable shows that have been confirmed to take place this year include Java Jazz, JogjaROCKarta Festival, two Justin Bieber concerts and Berdendang Bergoyang festival.