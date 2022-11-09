Trivium to perform in Bangkok in March

American heavy metal band Trivium have confirmed that they are heading to Bangkok in March for a headlining concert.

The Floridian metal act took to social media today (November 9) to break the news, writing: “Thailand! We are finally coming to Bangkok on March 15th, 2023 at the GMM Live House.” It will mark the band’s first-ever show in Thailand.

The band have also confirmed that tickets will be going live on November 10 at 10AM, local time. Tickets will be available via ThaiTicketMajor for THB 2,500.

The Thailand show had originally been set to take place in 2020 but was unfortunately cancelled as a result of the global pandemic.

Singaporean concert promoter LAMC Productions has also teased that the band will be making a stop in Singapore next year. Trivium were scheduled to make their anticipated debut in Singapore in March 2020 alongside Slipknot, but that show was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced earlier this year that Trivium will be joining Black Flag and Slipknot at Indonesia’s Hammersonic: Rise of the Empire festival on March 18 and 19, 2023. The long-awaited festival has been postponed three times since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band, composed of members Matt Heafy, Corey Beaulieu, Paolo Gregoletto, and Alex Bent, are currently on tour in North America in support of their tenth studio record, ‘In The Court Of The Dragon,’ which released in October 2021.

The North American leg of the tour kicked off last month and will conclude in Los Angeles on November 10. The band will reconvene in January 2023 to embark on the United Kingdom leg of their tour.

The band are slated to perform in multiple festivals across the world next year, such as Australia’s Knotfest on March 24-26, Belgium’s Alcatraz Festival, Czech Republic’s Brutal Assault Festival, and Germany’s Wacken Open Air Festival in August, to name a few.