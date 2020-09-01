Trivium pay respects to Riley Gale with ‘Executioner’s Tax’ cover

Trivium have covered Power Trip‘s ‘Executioner’s Tax’ in honour of frontman Riley Gale, who passed away last week.

Trivium performed the song live as part of their ‘The Deepest Cuts’ stream, which took place on frontman Matt Heafy’s Twitch channel. The set included songs the band rarely play and a few they had never performed live before.

The entire livestream can be viewed below. Heafy introduces the cover at the 1:26:15 mark.

“We had the pleasure of touring with Power Trip on one of our greatest UK/European tours,” Heafy said.

“All of us – band and crew – got to know Riley quite a bit. I feel like Power Trip were one of the very few bands that weren’t ‘newer’ but they were newer to the world scene, and I think they had a better shot of becoming one of the biggest metal bands or metal/crossover hardcore bands on the planet.”

He continued: “I know that those guys can still pull together, I hope they can still pull together and do what they do. Riley will be greatly missed, everyone remembers him as being an undeniably incredible frontman which he was, with a voice that sounded like no one else… We want to pay tribute here, we hope we do it justice… This is for Riley.”

Gale died last week on August 25 at the age of 34, with his family confirming the news in a statement. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Power Trip recently thanked their fans for their support on social media.

“We would like to thank all the fans, friends, and people around the world who have shown us so much love and support over the last several days,” they wrote.

“Thank you for honoring Riley and continuing to share your stories, memories, and photos. May his legacy live on forever. 1986-2020”

