Trivium to perform in Singapore in March

Floridian metal titans Trivium have announced a headlining concert in Singapore in March.

The band were initially scheduled to perform in Singapore in March 2020 alongside Slipknot, but had to postpone the show due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic at the time. The show has now officially been announced as a headlining concert, with Slipknot unable to perform.

Concert promoters LAMC Productions announced the concert today (December 16), confirming that it will take place on March 17 at the Hard Rock Coliseum in Sentosa. Tickets are set to go on sale on Monday (December 19) via Sistic, though ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The show will mark the band’s first-ever in the city-state. Prior to the Singapore concert, Trivium will perform in Bangkok on March 15. They will then head to Jakarta, Indonesia after Singapore to perform at the Hammersonic Festival alongside Slipknot.

Both Slipknot and Trivium were scheduled to perform together in Singapore in March 2020, but LAMC Productions has now confirmed that Slipknot are unable to reschedule the Singapore concert, and will only be performing at Hammersonic instead.

LAMC Productions has announced that it is teaming up with Hammersonic to allow ticketholders to exchange their Singapore concert tickets to instead see the band in Jakarta.

Trivium most recently released their 10th studio album ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ in late 2021. The record features key singles ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’, ‘Shadow Of The Abbatoir’ and ‘The Phalanx’ and ‘Feast Of Fire’.