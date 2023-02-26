Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Sophie Lloyd team up for ‘Fall Of Man’

Sophie Lloyd has released her collaboration with Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, ‘Fall Of Man’ – check it out below.

The track is the second single to be taken from Lloyd’s forthcoming debut album ‘Impostor Syndrome’, which is due for release later this year. A music video for the song will drop next week.

“Working with Matthew K. Heafy has been a dream come true!” said Lloyd in a press release. “Trivium have been one of my favourite bands since I was a kid, I used to dye my own Trivium t-shirts and wear them everyday.”

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter,” added Heafy. “I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away – so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track. When I learned that Trivium had been a long-time favorite band of Sophie’s – I was humbled and appreciative.”

Check out ‘Fall Of Man’ below:

Heafy began writing his parts for the song live on Twitch, showing fans an insight into his songwriting process. “My co-writer/drummer Christopher Painter and I had a lot of fun experimenting with different time signatures and using some scales that I don’t traditionally use,” Lloyd explained.

“Also Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”

Away from her solo work, Lloyd is Machine Gun Kelly‘s live guitarist. Lloyd’s management recently had to shut down rumours that she was having an affair with Kelly amid speculation that he had broken up with Megan Fox.

Fox then shared a message of support to Lloyd. “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand,” Fox wrote. “Why are people so…so dumb.”

She added: “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptised by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately.”

Fox told Lloyd to “just ignore” the online comments “as much as you can,” adding: “Middle finger up.”