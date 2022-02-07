Trophy Knives address “prejudice towards minorities” in ‘Act 2: The Revolution’ music video

Malaysian punk band Trophy Knives have shared an intense music video for their latest single, titled ‘Act 2: The Revolution’.

The video clip, uploaded on YouTube on Friday (February 4), marks the sixth single taken off the four-piece band’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Look The Other Way’. The new record is expected to be released on August 20 this year.

The visual sees the band take on a minimalist approach with an intimate and energetic performance in a darkened space, in line with the politically-charged theme of the song.

Trophy Knives vocalist Vinesh Muniandy said via a press release that the song underscores the controversial topic of custodial deaths in Malaysia, especially the incidences involving minority groups.

“There is absolutely no way to sugar-coat it, but this song is about the appalling act of custodial deaths. It pains me to see the prejudice towards minorities, it pains me to acknowledge the fact that every single day we go about our day, we go about our day with targets on our backs,” he said.

“Custodial brutalities are a travesty and we need to create as much awareness as possible to end it, this is a revolution, come towards it.”

The video clip is produced and directed by frequent collaborator Azizulhakim Salleh of Fracas Works, and is another collaboration with arts agencies Cendana, Penjana, and MyCreative Ventures.

‘Act 2: The Revolution’ is a follow up to earlier music videos titled ‘High Horses’ and ‘Act 1: The Acknowledgement’, which came in July and November last year respectively, and is a culmination of a three-part video series that are connected through their themes and lyrics.

The Kuala Lumpur-based band have previously teased ‘Look The Other Way’ by launching five of its songs from the album in November 2020. The five previously released tracks include ‘We’ve Had Enough’, title track ‘Look The Other Way’, and ‘Nauseous’ – the latter of which received a fiery music video in March 2021.

‘Look The Other Way’ was first scheduled to release on March 19, 2021, but was quietly pushed back to August of this year.

The teaser of the second album arrives a year after their debut full-length release ‘Glass Ceiling’ in 2019, as well as their self-titled EP in June 2017 and the five-track turmoil in 2018.