Trophy Knives announce sophomore album ‘Look The Other Way’

Malaysian punk band Trophy Knives have announced the release date for their sophomore album ‘Look The Other Way’, alongside an album showcase.

The four-piece band’s nine-track sophomore effort will be released on September 9 and will be available on CD, digital, and vinyl formats. The vinyl will also contain a bonus track titled ‘We Can’t Be Saved’, featuring Chris#2 of American punk veterans Anti-Flag.

In a press statement shared with NME, frontman Vinesh Muniandy said of the record, “Like the band itself, the record is anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-bigotry in all shapes and forms, and we feel more so than ever, a band like us is needed in this country, representation truly matters.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Trophy Knives have also announced an album release show at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur on September 16, where the band will play ‘Look the Other Way’ in its entirety. Trophy Knives will be joined by rock supergroup Jemson and pop-punk band An Honest Mistake at the album launch show, which also features a set by dance collective Emo Night KL.

We are absolutely honored to announce that we will be celebrating the release of our sophomore record, “Look the Other… Posted by Trophy Knives on Friday, August 26, 2022

Early bird tickets are now available via PeaTix at MYR45. Once early bird sales have concluded, pre-sale tickets will be sold at MYR55.

Trophy Knives have previously several singles from the album, including the February single ‘Act 2: The Revolution’, a track about the controversial topic of custodial deaths in Malaysia, and the March single ‘Smokescreen’, featuring Nas of Plague Of Happiness. The most recent single from the album, ‘Elder Snakesman’, was released alongside a music video directed by Trophy Knives drummer Ryan Lee Bhaskaran on August 19.

The band’s debut full-length release ‘Glass Ceiling’ was released in 2019, having previously put out a self-titled EP in June 2017 and the five-track EP ‘Turmoil’ in 2018.