Trophy Knives rock out with Plague Of Happiness’ Nas in ‘Smokescreen’ music video

Trophy Knives have released their latest single ‘Smokescreen’, featuring Nas of Plague Of Happiness.

The track arrived today (March 18) exclusively on the Malaysian punk rock outfit’s official YouTube channel. In the accompanying video, the band rock out with Nas as they perform the song on a dimly-lit stage.

They call attention to truths that are concealed, referring to the deception as a “smokescreen”. “This is another misdirection / They don’t want you to question their methods / We are the sheep / They are the shepherds,” the artists sing on the track.

Advertisement

‘Smokescreen’ is the quartet’s second release of the year. It follows the single ‘Act 2: The Revolution’, a track about the controversial topic of custodial deaths in Malaysia, which dropped in February.

At the time, cocalist Vinesh Muniandy said in a press release that it pained him to see the prejudice towards minorities, thus the need “to create as much awareness as possible to end it.” “This is a revolution,” he added.

Last year, Trophy Knives put out music videos for their tracks ‘High Horses’, ‘Act 1: The Acknowledgement’ and ‘Nauseous’. The songs were part of their EP released in 2020, which served as a teaser to their forthcoming full-length record.