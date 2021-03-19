Trophy Knives release fiery music video for ‘Nauseous’

Malaysian punk rock band Trophy Knives have dropped a fiery music video for their song ‘Nauseous’.

The track is the second single taken off the quartet’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Look The Other Way’, and touches on the issues of classism and racism in their country.

The video shows the band performing against a green screen that depicts police riots and psychedelic imagery.

Watch it below.

“When it was decided that we were going to shoot a music video for ‘Nauseous’, it was important for us to capture the vibe of the song with the right imagery, because the song itself discusses the ignorance of people in privileged places and their apathy towards minorities,” frontman Vinesh Muniandy told NME.

“We are extremely happy that our friend and director of this video, Nadeem Salam saw eye to eye with us on the concept, and he absolutely brought our ideas to life with his creative input.”

In a press release, the band said the second album was initially due for release on March 19 but it was postponed to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it became quite apparent to us that touring would not be possible for the next couple of months, we decided to then delay the release of the record and shoot a few music videos to articulate the songs off ‘Look The Other Way’, visually,” Vinesh said.

The music video was a collaboration with Malaysian arts agencies Cendana Malaysia, Penjana, and Mycreative Ventures.

“This record is most definitely our best work to date and we want to be able to elaborate the themes of these tracks by creating high-quality music videos to go along with these tracks, and with the help of our dear friends over at Cendana Malaysia, we are certain we will be able to achieve that,” Vinesh said.

In November last year, the band teased ‘Look The Other Way’ by releasing five songs from the album. The teaser was accompanied by a six-minute short film of the same name directed by their frequent collaborator Nadeem, and edited by Samiel Shapiro in Los Angeles.

The five songs came a year after the release of their debut album ‘Glass Ceiling’. In May last year, the band released the single ‘We Can’t Be Saved’ featuring Chris #2 from Pittsburgh punk rock outfit Anti-Flag.

Trophy Knives released their first self-titled EP in June 2017, followed by their second EP ‘Turmoil’ in April 2018.