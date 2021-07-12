Troye Sivan releases full version of ‘could cry just thinkin about you’

Australian singer Troye Sivan has released the full-length version of ‘could cry just thinkin about you’, from his latest EP ‘In A Dream’.

The song originally appeared on the EP as an interlude that ran for less than a minute. But last Friday (July 9), Sivan dropped the full version of the track as a single, calling it the “saddest song ever”.

Accompanied by a music video in which Sivan sings the song in a swimming pool, the cut is a heart-wrenching ode to not being able to get over someone. Check it out below.

“I wrote this song crying in my kitchen just as life started to fall apart a bit,” Sivan shared on social media last week.

“Recorded the vocal there n then, and put it as an interlude on the EP. now..surprise! could cry just thinking about you (Full Version) is out on all streaming platforms 💜 saddest song ever but we okay now. Sorta.”

It’s the second track Sivan has released this year, following on from his collaboration with Tate McRae and producer DJ Regard, titled ‘You’.

2020 saw the singer share his six-track concept EP ‘In A Dream’, which featured the aforementioned interlude version of ‘could cry just thinkin about you’, as well as singles ‘Easy’, ‘Rager Teenager!’ and ‘Take Yourself Home’.

Speaking to NME last year, Sivan reflected on the creation of ‘In A Dream’.

“I would write one song, and the next day I would come in feeling a completely different way and write a completely different-sounding song,” he explained.

“I wasn’t writing to write. I was writing because I really needed it at the time. Before I knew it, I was like, ‘Whoa – I have this body of this work, this EP, whatever’. I didn’t know what it was. All I know is that this really sums up these last couple of weeks or months in my life.”