Troye Sivan teases ‘Rush’ remix with Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, PinkPantheress

Troye Sivan has announced his upcoming remix of ‘Rush’, featuring Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin and PinkPantheress.

Sivan made his return to music last month with new single ‘Rush’ and announced ‘Something To Give Each Other’ – his first full-length album in five years, out October 13.

The Australian singer teased the remix of ‘Rush’ with a short post on TikTok, where he dances along to what appears to be new verse by PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin.

Advertisement

The new teaser comes just days after Sivan dropped a teaser for the upcoming remix featuring just PinkPantheress. This month, he also released a collection of ‘Rush’ remixes from artists Big Freedia, Punctual, Tom Santa and Leland.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Hyunjin comes about two months after Sivan publicly expressed his attraction for the K-pop star on TikTok. In June, the Australian singer had a compilation of fancam videos featuring Hyunjin, shortly after meeting him at a Versace show in May.

However, Sivan has since shared that he received “death threats” after posting the TikTok about Hyunjin. I got a lot of nice messages… but I also got a lot of death threats and stuff like that. So, I am pulling the brakes on that,” Sivan told Apple Music.

Sivan is set to drop his first new album in over five years this October, following 2018’s ‘Bloom’. Titled ‘Something To Give Each Other’, the singer has called the upcoming record “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship”.