‘True Detective’ returns with Billie Eilish as theme song

A song by Billie Eilish has been unveiled as the new theme song to the latest season of the HBO show True Detective.

True Detective: Night Country is the fourth season of the crime drama series, with the first episode having premiered last night (January 14). The show stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

The theme song for this season is ‘bury a friend’, a track from Eilish’s 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. Check out the opening credits below.

Advertisement

Speaking about choosing the song, the season’s showrunner Issa López told Business Insider: “I knew that the series was going to need a powerful anthem, a showstopper, honestly. When we were doing the titles, I tried several things and then I realized that the lyrics of this song seem to be written for the series. It’s crazy. It talks about a tongue, about burying your friend. It seemed that it was made for the show. So we tried it and it just matched and it was meant to be.”

In a five-star review of the new season, NME wrote: “True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”

Last week, Eilish won the Best Song award at the Golden Globes, for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the film Barbie. It beat fellow Barbie tracks in Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’ and Ryan Gosling‘s ‘I’m Just Ken’ alongside tracks from Bruce Springsteen, Lenny Kravitz and more.

‘What Was I Made For?’ also won the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival earlier this month, and in her acceptance speech, Eilish spoke of the difficulties she had before writing the song.

“I would really like to say that this award and any recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, what’s the point, why am I here and why am I doing this?” Eilish said.

Advertisement

“I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be and how I have really not wanted to be here … sorry to be dark, damn, but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way.”

There has also been speculation recently that Eilish may be about to release a collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon after an Instagram reply from the band’s frontman Oli Sykes to one of Eilish’s posts.

Eilish also recently gave fans an update on the status of her new album, saying at the start of January that it was “almost finished”, but added that “it’s not coming out soon”.