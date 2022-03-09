Tuan Tigabelas and Basboi announced as POCOFest headliners

Indonesian rappers Tuan Tigabelas and Basboi have been announced as the headliners for smartphone brand POCO’s POCOFest later this month.

The festival, which was announced on March 5, is set to take place on March 29 at the POCO Fans outlet in Duren Tiga, South Jakarta, and will see the two rappers taking the stage at the smartphone brand’s newly opened flagship outlet.

Additional details about the festival such as ticketing, additional activities, and supporting acts have yet to be released. However, POCO has announced a ‘Rap Duet Challenge’ for fans to participate in to win two new handphones that will be launched at POCOFest alongside other exclusive merchandise.

Interested parties can upload an Instagram Reel of themselves rapping alongside a verse provided by Tuan Tigabelas with the hashtags #POCORapDuetChallenge #POCOnyaBeraksi #POCOfest in order to participate.

Check out the POCOFest announcement below.

Tuan Tigabelas recently released his first single of 2022 on January 17 in the form of the new theme song for the Indonesian Basketball League, ‘Ready’. The single follows the release of the cassette-only joint EP ‘Blunt Brothers’ with producer SicknessMP in November last year.

Previously in May that year, Tuan Tigabelas joined forces with Ecko Show and Zein Panzer for the track ‘Impostor Senayan’. The single followed the release of regional rap posse collaboration ‘Siapa Lagi’ with Hullera, AE$OP CA$H and Matter Mos.

Basboi most recently released an acoustic version of his debut album ‘Adulting For Dummies’ called ‘Acoustic For Dummies’ on February 18. The acoustic album contains 9 reworked tracks from ‘Adulting For Dummies’, though the track ‘FYI’ was not given the acoustic treatment and thus not included in ‘Acoustic For Dummies’.

Basboi will be performing at the upcoming Joyland festival in Bali in March alongside acts like Pamungkas, Kunto Aji, Senyawa, Raisa, Isyana Sarasvati, Maliq & D’Essentials, Gabber Modus Operandi and more this March 25.