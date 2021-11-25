Tuan Tigabelas and SicknessMP share new boom bap track ‘Westside’

Indonesian rapper Tuan Tigabelas and hip-hop producer SicknessMP have released their latest single, ‘Westside’.

The track, and its accompanying music video, was released on Tuesday (November 23), serving as the latest preview from their upcoming collaborative project, ‘Blunt Brothers’.

‘Westside’ features a classic boom bap beat, a mellow piano line sample adding a jazzy flair to the track. The chorus features backing vocals from singer-songwriter Mary Su.

The video for ‘Westside’ sees Tuan Tigabelas and SicknessMP rapping in the streets of West Jakarta, before meeting up with Mary Su and their posse of friends.

Watch the music video for ‘Westside’ below.

‘Westside’ marks the fourth single from ‘Blunt Brothers’ to be released. In early September, the duo released ‘Budak’, followed by ‘Ooh La La’ later that month. In early November, they released their third single, ‘Fakta’.

Per an Instagram post from SicknessMP, the ‘Blunt Brothers’ EP was scheduled to release in October, but it has since been postponed. In late October, Tuan Tigabelas announced that the EP will be released via cassette in November, although a firm release date has yet to be announced.

In May, Tuan Tigabelas collaborated with Ecko Show and Zein Panzer for a track titled ‘Impostor Senayan’. The month prior, he rapped alongside Hullera, AE$OP CA$H and Matter Mos on the Southeast Asian rap posse track ‘Siapa Lagi’.