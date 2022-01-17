Tuan Tigabelas shows off his basketball skills in ‘Ready’ music video

Indonesian rapper Tuan Tigabelas has shared the music video for his new track, ‘Ready’.

The track – currently only available via YouTube – features Tigabelas rapping about the sport of basketball, the drive to improve himself, and the importance of perseverance against a classic boom-bap beat.

Watch the music video for ‘Ready’ below.

Directed by Raden Galih Oktasetya, the ‘Ready’ music video sees Tuan Tigabelas showing off his basketball skills through free throws, footwork drills and dribbling. The video also includes clips from several big games in Indonesian history.

Following the release of ‘Ready’, Tuan Tigabelas took to Instagram to announce that the track serves as the new official theme song for the Indonesian Basketball League.

The Indonesian Basketball League, which had been inactive for over a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, made its return on January 15. The League currently has six series of games planned until March 30.

‘Ready’ marks the Indonesian rapper’s first release of 2022. In late November, Tuan Tigabelas released a joint EP titled ‘Blunt Brothers’ with producer SicknessMP. The record – featuring previously released titles ‘Westside’ and ‘Ooh La La’ – is currently only available via cassette tape.

In May, he collaborated with Ecko Show and Zein Panzer for a track titled ‘Impostor Senayan’. The month prior, he rapped alongside Hullera, AE$OP CA$H and Matter Mos on the regional rap posse track ‘Siapa Lagi’.