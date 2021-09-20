Tuan Tigabelas stars in his own cooking show in ‘Ooh La La’ music video

Indonesian rapper Tuan Tigabelas has released a new music video for his latest song ‘Ooh La La’.

The music video, which arrived on Thursday, September 16, stars the rapper in a fictional cooking show, during which he preps a steak and stuffs a chicken. The video features cartoonish graphics from visual artist Crack.

Watch the video for ‘Ooh La La’ below.

‘Ooh La La’ features SicknessMP’s boom bap production, as well as jazz elements such as a faint saxophone. The track will feature on Tuan Tigabelas’ and SicknessMP’s upcoming collaborative EP ‘Blunt Brothers’.

‘Blunt Brothers’, according to an Instagram post from SicknessMP, will feature artwork from Crack. The EP is scheduled for release on October 13.

‘Ooh La La’ is the second track to be released from the forthcoming ‘Blunt Brothers’ EP. The first track, ‘Budak’ featuring singer-songwriter Kamga, arrived on September 1. Currently, both songs are only available via YouTube.

Tuan Tigabelas recently featured on rap-rock single ‘Jelaga Rimba’ alongside Esoteric Revelation in August. In May, he collaborated with Ecko Show and Zein Panzer for a track titled ‘Impostor Senayan’. The month prior, he rapped alongside Hullera, AE$OP CA$H and Matter Mos on the Southeast Asian rap posse track ‘Siapa Lagi’.