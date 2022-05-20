Tugatog Filipino Music Festival adds Zack Tabudlo and The Juans to lineup

The Tugatog Filipino Music Festival in Manila has announced the addition of Zack Tabudlo and The Juans to its line-up.

Tabudlo and The Juans will join the likes of BINI, BGYO, Alamat, MNL48, and VXON at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena on July 15. The festival also announced the addition of P-pop girl group Daydream, who will be playing their first arena show at Tugatog.

Fans who previously purchased online tickets and would like to exchange them for in-person passes will be able to do so once Tugatog representatives have made contact. On-ground tickets are now on sale, with a general admission ticket priced at PHP1,999 per person. VIP and autograph bundles are also available for groups of three at PHP21,000 per bundle.

Tabudlo is currently on a tour of the United States with fellow OPM act December Avenue. The singer-songwriter most recently released his romantic new single ‘As You Are’ last month, following the solo track ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’ released in March.

Tabudlo has also released three collaborations this year in ‘HATDOG’ with James Reid, ‘Give Me Your Forever’ with Thai actor-singer Billkin and ‘Iba’ with Moira dela Torre. He released his debut album ‘Episode’ last year.

The Juans released their first full-length studio album ‘Linawag’ earlier this year in March. The pop rock outfit announced the album just a month prior following their team-ups with P-pop boyband SB19 in the February release ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ (with Matthaios) and the Christmas anthem ‘Dobleng GV sa FunPasko (Noon, Ngayon, Palagi)’.

Other festivals and major concerts set to take place in the Philippines this year include the Aurora Music Festival in June, SB19’s solo stadium concert later this month, All Time Low, Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morissette.