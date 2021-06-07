TujuLoca and MK jump on DJ CZA’s new single ‘Veto’

Malaysia’s DJ CZA has dropped his newest single ‘Veto’, featuring the duo TujuLoca and MK of K-Clique.

The motivational track, out Friday (June 4) via Def Jam Malaysia on all streaming platforms, is about resilience and overcoming hardships. The song is “about making something out of nothing by having a positive mentality and never looking back,” CZA added.

The song is also inspired by the late hip-hop star Pop Smoke’s hit song ‘Dior’, evident from the elements of Brooklyn drill throughout the track.

Its high-energy music video was directed by Shahrin Bahar, who also helmed the video for Joe Flizzow’s latest single ‘Ciao’, which featured MK and Jay Park. Watch the video, which boasts a dynamic 360-degree LED fixture, below:

‘Veto’ is the latest among several DJ CZA releases this year. In February, he dropped the eight-track album ‘Escape’, followed by the LP ‘Analog’ in March.

DJ CZA is the official DJ of 16 Baris Cypher Show on YouTube and has produced tracks for artists like Tuju, B-Heart, Ahli Fiqir and Loca B. He’s also known for winning the Malaysia DMC Championship back in 2008.

On the other hand, ‘Veto’ is TujuLoca’s first release of 2021. MK appeared as a guest on ‘Camtu’ by rapper Senna and producer Wolfy, released last week.