Tulus announces 2023 ‘Manusia’ tour of Indonesia

Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus has announced an Indonesian tour in support of his most recent album ‘Manusia’.

The tour will see Tulus performing in 11 cities throughout Indonesia to mark his 11th year as an artist starting this February 1 at the Gedung Serbaguna Pemprovsu in Medan. Other stops on the tour include concerts in Batam, Bali, Palembang and Jakarta in what will be the singer’s first tour in three years.

Pre-sale tickets are now available for all tour dates exclusively via the BBO app, with sales limited to five tickets per buyer.

Advertisement

Tulus recently emerged as the biggest winner at the 2022 Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards, taking home seven awards in total including Best Album, Best Pop Album and Best Male Pop Artist. Tulus’ fourth studio album ‘Manusia’ was released earlier this year in March, and is his first record in six years following his last studio album ‘Monokrom’ in 2016.

Prior to ‘Manusia’, he last released the single ‘Ingkar’ in August 2021.

Tulus also recently emerged as the most-streamed local artist in Indonesia in the 2022 Spotify Wrapped. Tulus secured the top spot for most-streamed artist, song and album in Indonesia, becoming the most-listened artist in Indonesia on Spotify again after seven years.

He swept nearly every category Spotify outlined in their Wrapped for 2022, with ‘Hati-Hati Di Jalan’ named the country’s most-streamed song ahead of Feby Putri’s ‘Runtuh’, Keisya Levronka’s ‘Tak Ingin Usai’ and Troye Sivan’s ‘Angel Baby’. His album ‘Manusia’ also topped the list for Top Albums in the country ahead of candidates like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’, Tiara Andini’s self-titled LP and BTS’ ‘Proof’.

Tulus’ 2023 Indonesia tour dates are:

February 1 – Gedung Serbaguna Pemprovsu, Medan

February 3 – The Ballroom, The Sultan, Palembang

February 8 – Upperhills Convention Centre, Makassar

February 10 – Sports Hall Stadion, Temanggung Abdul Jamal, Batam

February 12 – Jatim Expo, Surabaya

February 14 – Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre, Bali

February 17 – Samarinda Convention Hall, Samarinda

February 21 – Grand Kawanua Convention Centre, Manado

February 23 – Eldorado Dome, Bandung

February 25 – Jogja Convention Centre, Yogyakarta

March 3 – JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta