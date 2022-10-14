Tulus, Isyana Sarasvati, Voice of Baceprot among the winners at Indonesia’s AMI 2022

Tulus has emerged as the biggest winner at the 2022 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) awards on a night that also saw Isyana Sarasvati and Voice of Baceprot taking home awards.

Tulus took home the Best Album award for his fourth studio album, ‘Manusia’, which was released earlier this year in March. The album and its lead single ‘Hati-Hati di Jalan’ took home multiple awards at the awards ceremony, which was held yesterday (October 13).

Tulus won seven awards in total, including Best Pop Album and Best Male Pop Artist.

Metal trio Voice of Baceprot won the Best Rock Duo/Group/Collaboration for their 2021 single ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’, while .Feast clinched the Best Rock Album title for their mini-album ‘Abdi Lara Insani’. Other notable wins included Danilla Riyadi taking home the title of Best Alternative Artist, Isyana Sarasvati winning the Best Metal Song of the Year for her collaboration with DeadSquad on ‘Il Sogno’, as well as DeadSquad themselves taking home the Best Metal Album nod for their ‘Catharsis’ LP.

Riyadi reacted to her win on Twitter, sharing a picture of herself with her award alongside a thank you to her fans, while Yura Yunita celebrated her third time winning Best Solo Female Pop Artist with a pair of pictures showing off a wide smile.

See other reactions from AMI 2022 winners below.

The winners of Anugerah Musik Indonesia 2022 are:

BEST ALBUM: Tulus – ‘Manusia’

BEST SOLO METAL ARTIST (Male/Female/Group/Collaboration): Isyana Sarasvati with Deadsquad – ‘Il Sogno’

BEST MALE POP ARTIST: Tulus

BEST FEMALE POP ARTIST: Yura Yunita

BEST NEWCOMER: Fabio Asher – ‘Bertahan Terluka’

BEST RAP GROUP/DUO/COLLABORATION: Living Room – ‘Precious’

BEST SOLO RAP ARTIST: BAP. – ‘Same Shoes No Company’

BEST METAL ALBUM: Deadsquad – ‘Catharsis’

BEST POP ALBUM: Tulus – ‘Manusia’

BEST ALTERNATIVE ARTIST: Danilla Riyadi – ‘KIW’

BEST ROCK GROUP/COLLABORATION: Voice of Baceprot – ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’