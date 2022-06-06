Tulus, Maliq & D’Essentials and more to play Pentas Pasar Musik in June

A six-act lineup will play the Jakarta event Pentas Pasar Musik, which will take place later in June.

Scheduled for June 15 and 16, three acts will be featured on each date of the event. Pop star Tulus will headline the event’s first date, alongside Jakarta quartet HIVI! and singer-songwriter Elnanda Utomo. Meanwhile, the second date will feature jazz pop quintet Maliq & D’Essentials, pop-alternative trio RAN, and synth pop duo Okaay.

Advertisement

Pentas Pasar Musik will be held at Bengkel Space, SCBD. Tickets are going for Rp.325,000 for one day, and Rp. 550,000 for two days. Single-day tickets for the event’s first day have already sold out. More details can be found on Pasar Musik’s Instagram here.

Earlier this March, Tulus put out his fourth album, ‘Manusia’, which featured the single ‘Tujuh Belas’. The album follows a six-year gap in releases for the singer-songwriter, the last being his 2016 effort, ‘Monokrom’. Despite his sparse release schedule, the artist continued to rank amongst Spotify’s five most-streamed Indonesian artists of 2021.

Last February, Maliq & D’Essentials also dropped the six-track EP ‘RAYA’, which followed their 2017 record, ‘Senandung Senandika’. Meanwhile, in June 2021, rapper Rayi Putra – a member of RAN – dropped the single ‘LAGI?’, a collaboration with Bandung MC Laze. Both RAN and Maliq & D’Essentials recently performed at March’s BNI Mandalika Music Vibes festival, which featured a lineup including Pamungkas and Slank.

The full lineup for Pentas Pasar Musik is:

DAY 1 (June 15)

Tulus

HIVI!

Elnada Uotomo

DAY 2 (June 16)

Maliq & D’Essentials

RAN

Okaay