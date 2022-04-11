Tulus shares whimsical music video for ‘Hati-Hati di Jalan’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus has shared a new music video for ‘Hati-Hati di Jalan’.

Directed by Tulus and Davy Linggar, the charming music video, about two muppet-like creatures who fall in love, was released on Sunday night (April 10). A translation of Tulus’ description of the music video on YouTube says the visual is “about salt in the sea and acid in the mountains. In the middle, they are happy to have met even though they then part and return to continue their respective journeys.”

Watch the music video for ‘Hati-Hati di Jalan’ below.

Advertisement

‘Hati-Hati di Jalan’ is taken off the Indonesian singer’s recently released fourth studio album, ‘Manusia’. The album, released in early March, marks Tulus’ first record in six years.

Tulus’ last studio album ‘Monokrom’ was released in 2016, after which the singer largely stuck to releasing singles and collaborations with other artists. Prior to ‘Manusia’, he last released the single ‘Ingkar’ in August 2021.

Following the digital release of ‘Manusia’, Tulus took to social media to share that ‘Manusia’ will receive a physical release soon, although further details remain unknown at this time.

Advertisement

Despite only releasing one single last year, Tulus ranked among the top five in Spotify’s list of most-streamed Indonesian artists of 2021.