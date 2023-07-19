Tupac murder investigation continues as US police search house

US police have confirmed that they are still working on the investigation relating to the unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur.

Officers in Nevada confirmed that they served a search warrant earlier this week, and investigated a house in the Henderson suburb – the same area where the rapper was gunned down in September 1996.

Although details remain vague, the home has been confirmed as being less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas strip where Shakur was shot.

The artist – who is regarded as one of the most famous and influential rappers of all time – was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light, and died in hospital the following week. He was aged 25.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” read a statement issued by the Las Vegas police (via BBC). “We will have no further comment at this time.”

At time of writing, no arrests have been made in relation to the 27-year-old crime, and no suspects are being held in custody.

Jason Johansson, a lieutenant of the Las Vegas Police Department also confirmed the active efforts to find those guilty of shooting Shakur. “It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that,” he told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Shakur – going by 2Pac – first emerged onto the music scene in 1991, with the release of his debut album ‘2Pacalypse Now’, which saw him shed light on the social issues he saw across America, including racism, poverty, police brutality and teen pregnancy.

Later in his career, he would go on to sell 75million records worldwide, and enjoy chart success with hits including ‘Hit ‘Em Up’, ‘California Love’, ‘Changes’ and ‘All Eyez On Me’.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, over two decades after his death.

In other Tupac news, last month it was reported that Tupac‘s biological father, Billy Garland, was disappointed in the recent Hulu docu-series, Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur.

“Allen Hughes [director] asked me to do an interview…He didn’t tell me anything about Dear Mama. He didn’t tell me too much about anything other than it was about Tupac… I denied him at first.,” he said. “I didn’t like [Dear Mama], to be honest with you. It was more about something else than [it was] about Tupac.”

Additionally, Tupac’s sister responded to comments comparing Tupac to Donald Trump, describing the insinuations as “blasphemous”.