Turnstile announce sneaker collaboration with Converse

Turnstile have announced a new sneaker collaboration with Converse set to drop this week.

The Converse x Turnstile Chuck 70 and Converse x Turnstile One Star Pro are set to drop on Thursday (January 25), retailing at $95 (£74.57) and $80 (£62.79), respectively.

The Chuck 70s pairs an all-black canvas with translucent details, featuring prints on the outsole and sockliner, along with a reflective ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ tour graphic.

The One Star Pro pair, meanwhile, channels the band’s passion for skateboarding in the leather design, which has glitter stars on the side and a clear outsole with album cover art and embossed foxing tape with song lyrics. They also include the three lace options.

This year Turnstile have shows and festivals booked in Latin and South America and Europe. You can find dates and ticket details here.

In 2022, NME spoke to the Baltimore five-piece about how they became the live band of the summer.

“It felt like everyone there was having a good time, and people were very open and excited to be part of the experience, which is all you can hope for at any festival,” frontman Brendan Yates said of their memorable Glastonbury performance. “So it’s definitely exciting that we were asked to be a part of it, and we’re super-grateful for that.”

Their August 2021 album ‘Glow On’ was ranked at number nine in NME’s 50 best albums of the year. “Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by the rippling synth loop that opens ‘Glow On’ – you’re going to want to be on high alert for the thrill-a-minute journey that lies ahead,” NME said. “And it’s been so long…” Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates noted on colossal opener ‘Mystery’ – some of us have been waiting a lifetime for a record as genuinely flawless as ‘Glow On’.

Back in August, Julien Baker joined Turnstile to perform ‘Underwater Boi’ at Rock En Seine. Yates also joined Boygenius for a performance of ‘Satanist’ at the festival.