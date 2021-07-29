Listen to Turnstile’s ferocious new single ‘Blackout’

Turnstile have shared a new track called ‘Blackout’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on the Baltimore band’s upcoming album ‘Glow On’, which is due to arrive on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. It follows their recent surprise EP, ‘Turnstile Love Connection’.

Having shared the Blood Orange-featuring ‘Alien Love Call’ earlier this month, Turnstile have provided another glimpse at their new record with the ferocious ‘Blackout’. The three-minute cut is accompanied by a self-directed black-and-white video.

It’s also been announced that the band will join the likes of Slowthai and $uicideboy$ on a run of US shows this autumn. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (July 30) – see the tweet below for more details.

GREY 59 WE BACK LOVE TO RUBY AND $CRIM ITS ABOUT TO BE A MAZZA https://t.co/s6zQ5XeUhA — TYRON (@slowthai) July 28, 2021

Turnstile are also set to perform at a number of festivals in North America this summer, including Slipknot’s Knotfest.

The band will then play at Outbreak Fest 2022, with the event moving to Manchester for a three-day show next June at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre.

Meanwhile, the tracklist for ‘Glow On’ reveals that the new album includes all four tracks from the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ EP. The group’s most recent record ‘Time & Space’ was released in 2018, following up on their 2015 debut ‘Nonstop Feeling’.

The full ‘Glow On’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Mystery’

2. ‘Blackout’

3. ‘Don’t Play’

4. ‘Underwater Boi’

5. ‘Holiday’

6. ‘Humanoid / Shake It Up’

7. ‘Endless’

8. ‘Fly Again’

9. ‘Alien Love Call’ (Featuring Blood Orange)

10. ‘Wild Wrld’

11. ‘Dance-off’

12. ‘New Heart Design’

13. ‘T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)’

14. ‘No Surprise’

15. ‘Lonely Dezires’ (Featuring Blood Orange)