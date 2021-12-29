TVXQ’s Changmin to release new solo music in January

TVXQ vocalist Changmin is set to drop a new solo album next month.

Yesterday (December 28), South Korean news outlet Sports DongAh reported that the singer is currently working on a solo album with the goal of releasing it in January. The news was later confirmed by SM Entertainment via a statement to Newsen.

“Changmin will be releasing a new solo album in January. Please show lots of interest in it,” stated SM Entertainment. The agency did not provide further details on the album, but are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

The as-yet-unnamed release will mark the idol’s first domestic comeback as a soloist in almost two years, after he made his solo debut with his mini-album ‘Chocolate’ in 2020. That record had included a lead single of the same name, as well as a track titled ‘Lie’ which featured soloist Chung Ha.

Earlier this month, Changmin dropped his second Japanese-language mini-album ‘Human’, which featured tracks such as ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘You Light My Moon’. The release peaked at Number Two on the Oricon weekly album chart in its first week

Meanwhile, the line-up for the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 livestream concert will also include performances from EXO, aespa, H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation – Oh!GG, SHINee, Red Velvet and NCT. DJs who are represented by the label will also appear.

The concert will be free to watch and will start at 1pm KST (4am GMT) on January 1. It will be preceded by the release of a new album, ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS’ at 6pm KST tomorrow (December 27).