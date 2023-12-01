TVXQ! announce ’20&2′ Asia tour, which takes place in 2024

K-pop duo TVXQ! have announced their upcoming ’20&2′ Asia tour, set to take place in 2024.

Today (December 1), TVXQ! revealed the dates for their upcoming ’20&2′ Asia tour. The shows will follow their previously announced South Korean concerts in Seoul on December 30 and 31.

In January 2024, the K-pop duo will kick off their tour in Hong Kong with a show on the 13th. Thereafter, the veteran idols will head to Bangkok, Thailand and Taipei, Taiwan on February 3 and 24, respectively.

The duo have yet to announced venue and ticketing details for their upcoming 2024 ’20&2′ Asia tour. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for TVXQ’s 2024 ’20&2′ Asia tour are:



DECEMBER 2023

30 – Seoul, South Korean, Inspire Arena

31 – Seoul, South Korean, Inspire Arena

JANUARY 2024

13 – Hong Kong, China

FEBRUARY 2024

03 – Bangkok, Thailand

24 – Taipei, Taiwan

