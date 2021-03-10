TVXQ’s Yunho apologises for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Yunho of K-pop duo TVXQ has apologised for breaching COVID-19 social distancing regulations in the South Korean city of Seoul.

The singer was investigated by South Korean police yesterday (March 9) for his alleged violation of COVID-19 restrictions, which prohibits customers from staying in restaurants past 10pm. According to The Straits Times, Yunho and three of his friends are suspected of staying in a Seoul restaurant past the curfew sometime in late February.

At the time, his label SM Entertainment has issued an apology on the singer’s behalf. “Yunho regrets his carelessness that disappointed many people,” the company said. “We are so sorry for causing concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Yunho has since taken to his Instagram account with a personal apology for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The singer said that he is “very ashamed and angry” for his actions and that he feels “regretful and sorry” for the breach. “I will reflect deeply on violating the social distancing regulations and more thoroughly follow the COVID-19 social distancing regulations,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi.

“Above all, I am very sorry to the healthcare workers who are working hard and dealing with a difficult situation due to COVID-19 and to everyone who has been going through difficult and tiring days,” Yunho added.

It is currently unclear if any action will be taken against the singer for violating COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Yunho and his follow TVXQ groupmate Changmin are set to host the upcoming Mnet reality competition Kingdom: Legendary War. The series will feature boybands such as BtoB 4U, iKON, SF9, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.