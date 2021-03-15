TVXQ’s Yunho dropped by sponsors after flouting social distancing rules 

Corporate sponsors are distancing themselves from TVXQ’s Yunho following reports of the idol violating social distancing rules.

Yunho had been actively promoting for food-delivery app Yogiyo and food manufacturing company Ottogi, but as of Sunday (March 14), both companies have removed all images of the idol from their advertising materials.

This came after South Korea television network MBC reported last Friday (March 12) that the TVXQ member was caught violating social distancing rules in an escort bar. MBC claimed that Yunho was in the company of female escorts from an illegally-registered business when police officers raided the establishment. According to the report, the idol had also attempted to flee the scene.

SM Entertainment has since issued a statement denying several allegations, only confirming that Yunho had flouted social-distancing rules. “It is a clear wrongdoing that Yunho failed to comply with the quarantine rules, and he is deeply reflecting on this. However, he did nothing else wrong, only violate the quarantine rules,” said SM entertainment.

According to the agency’s statement, the idol was just meeting up with friends when the incident occurred. They also stressed that Yunho and his friends were not in the company of any female escorts or employees from the establishment. “We will accept punishments and reprimands for our wrongdoings, but please refrain from making groundless speculation,” said SM entertainment.

Last week, Yunho admitted to and apologised for violating COVID-19 restrictions. The singer said that he is “very ashamed and angry” for his actions and that he feels “regretful and sorry” for the breach. “I will reflect deeply on violating the social distancing regulations and more thoroughly follow the COVID-19 social distancing regulations,” he wrote.