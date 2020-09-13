Tweet says female artists “have to be over sexualised in order to win”

Tweet has said she feels like female artists “have to be over sexualised in order to win” in today’s music industry.

Speaking in a new interview, the singer, whose new single ‘Neva Felt This Way’ is out now, worries that the music industry is set up to encourage women to become sex objects following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s recent track ‘WAP’.

“I feel like female artists have to be over sexualised in order to win in today’s music era,” Tweet told Page Six. “Very over sexualised; very naked. All of those things which I’m not gonna do.”

She recalled a time she arrived for a photo shoot to find that the stylist “came with nothing but bustiers and leotards” for her to wear. “I was like, ‘No. Where did the clothing go?’,” she explained.

Cardi and Megan’s ‘WAP’ has inspired significant discussion and controversy since its release last month.

Among the conversations around ‘WAP’ were comments from Russell Brand, who attracted criticism when he was accused of “mansplaining feminism” after aiming to explain the song’s themes of ownership of sexuality.

The lyrics of the track have also been referenced on conservative TV shows, with Cardi mocking Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro for his disapproval of the song’s content.

Last week, after four weeks on the singles chart, ‘WAP’ finally hit UK number one.

Meanwhile, a sign language performance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ has gone viral, with almost 1.5 million views so far.