Twenty One Pilots explain why ‘Level Of Concern’ was left off ‘Scaled And Icy’

Twenty One Pilots have said why their 2020 single ‘Level Of Concern’ did not appear on their latest album.

‘Level Of Concern’ arrived last June as a standalone track, along with an innovative “never-ending” music video. It was not, however, among the eleven songs on last month’s ‘Scaled And Icy’.

Speaking to Billboard, the band’s vocalist Tyler Joseph discussed the track’s absence. “For me, sonically, it probably would have fit,” he said.

​“But something I’ve learned kind of recently… when I would listen to older songs of mine, I used to feel awkward. ​’I wish I could have done that differently… I would have recorded that differently…’ But then […] I realised, ​‘That song is a perfect representation of who I was at that moment.’ So the idea of trying to nitpick things that have already been is such a waste of time. You can be proud that it is a timestamp of who you were.”

He continued: “Which is all to say that sonically it may have fit the record, but it meant more to me as a timestamp of something that was in between records, something quick on its feet.”

Describing the circumstances under which ‘Level Of Concern’ was recorded, he said: ​“What I’m proud of that song for is the ability, when the pandemic really started to take, to show the agility Josh [Dun, drums] and I have on a creative level: we can write, record and release a song quickly.”

In a four-star review of ‘Scaled And Icy’, NME said that Twenty One Pilots “respond to the acclaim that greeted their previous two records with an upbeat collection that remains in their immersive universe.”

Last month, meanwhile, the band delivered a colourful, remotely broadcast performance of ‘Scaled And Icy’ track ‘Shy Away’ live on Fallon.