Twenty One Pilots’ new song features Tyler Joseph’s one-year-old daughter

Twenty One Pilots returned last night (April 7) with new track ‘Shy Away’, and have revealed that the song features an unlikely guest.

The new song is the first taste of Joseph and bandmate Josh Dun’s sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’, which will land on May 21 via Fueled By Ramen.

In a new interview with the BBC, Joseph revealed how his one-year-old daughter accidentally appears on ‘Shy Away’.

He said: “You’ll hear this little baby cooing noise and it’s actually because, when I was first working on the song, she was in the room with me.”

Joseph said that as he was recording his vocals for the track, daughter Rosie “made a noise in the background and immediately I thought, agh, why did she just ruin the recording?

“But when I transferred it over to my rig in my studio and I was working on that audio file,” he continued, “I found myself loving that she had been in some way a part of that creative process – and I actually kept her noise in the beginning of that song.”

Joseph added that the new album is more “colourful” than the band’s work. Of his new, more positive outlook, he said: “As you move about your life, you start to answer more and more of the questions you had when you were younger. The truth is, I have found some answers.”

Twenty One Pilots began teasing their next era on social media back in January, and later posted a cryptic selfie on Instagram. On the day the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Trench’ is released, will broadcast an “immersive” live-streamed show.

The 11-track record was written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph over the course of the past year at his home studio while he was in coronavirus-enforced isolation, with Josh Dun engineering the drums remotely from across the country.