Watch Twenty One Pilots’ behind-the-scenes look at their ‘Shy Away’ video

Twenty One Pilots have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their new video for ‘Shy Away’ – watch below.

The track was released last week as the lead single from the Ohio duo’s forthcoming sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’, which is due for release on May 21 via Fueled By Ramen.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun shared a clip titled ‘Shy Away (Beyond the Video)’ on their YouTube channel. It offers fans a glimpse of how they made the song’s colourful official visuals, which were directed by Miles Cable and AJ Favicchio.

The eight-minute clip sees the duo shoot the performance scenes on set, with the aforementioned directors and crew appearing masked in line with COVID-19 restrictions. Viewers are later talked through various camera angles and scene set-ups.

“Some people probably feel like our job’s pretty easy but it’s really hard,” the band joke at one point, adding that the process of shooting a video “is easily the hardest part of what we do”.

Joseph goes on to speak down a fake public telephone. “Sorry, do you have a microphone that works?” he says. “We’ve been happy to just pretend for this whole video shoot, and I think it’s because the microphone is just on a cable that goes nowhere.”

‘Scaled And Icy’ was written and largely produced by Joseph over the course of the past year at his home studio while he was in isolation, with Dun engineering the drums remotely from across the country.

To mark the release of the ‘Trench’ follow-up, Twenty One Pilots will perform an “immersive” live-streamed show that will be broadcast globally on May 21. Tickets and further information can be found here.

In a four-star review of Twenty One Pilots’ previous album, NME wrote: “‘Trench’ is the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”