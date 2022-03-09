TWICE add one more show to Japan leg of world tour ‘III’

TWICE have added a third show to the Japan leg of their ongoing world tour, ‘III’.

Earlier this week, JYP Entertainment announced that the girl group will be performing at the Tokyo Dome on April 25. This is in addition to their previously announced shows on April 23 and 24 at the same venue.

Tickets for the additional date are currently on sale, and the new dates for TWICE’s Japan residency are as follows:

April 2022

23 – Tokyo Dome

24 – Tokyo Dome

25 – Tokyo Dome

TWICE kicked off the ‘III’ tour with two shows at Seoul’s Olympic Park KSPO Dome over the weekend on December 25 and 26. In the past month alone, TWICE performed over seven shows in five US cities. According to a report by The Korea Herald, the group’s shows in the US attracted over 100,000 audience members.

In other TWICE news, member Jihyo has released ‘Stardust Love Song’, for the soundtrack of the coming-of-age K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One. The new acoustic ballad track dropped on March 6, alongside the new episodes of Twenty Five Twenty One that aired over the weekend.

Notably, ‘Stardust Love Song’ is Jihyo’s first-ever solo song, and marks her first time contributing to a soundtrack of a TV series. Other musicians that have lent their voices to the soundtrack include NCT’s Taeil, BIBI, SEVENTEEN‘s DK and more.