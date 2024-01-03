TWICE announce 13th mini-album ‘With YOU-th’, out next month

K-pop powerhouses TWICE have announced the upcoming release of their 13th mini-album next month.

The announcement was made earlier today (January 3) at midnight KST via TWICE’s social media channels. The girl group also simultaneously dropped a teaser video called the ”With YOU-th’ Mood Film’, featuring all nine of the group’s members.

According to the posts, TWICE are slated to drop a pre-release single from the album on February 2 at 2pm KST/midnight EST, which was announced last month to be titled ‘I Got You’. The group will also be releasing a physical CD for ‘I Got You’.

The full album releases on February 23 at the same time. Specifics such as the tracklist and title tracks have yet to be shared.

Details remain scarce at the time of writing, however a press release described the title of the new record as “[the story of] someone who is always with you during your beautiful youth”, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

TWICE 13TH MINI ALBUM

"With YOU-th" Pre-Release Single Release on

2024.02.02 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST Full Album Release on

2024.02.23 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST 📌I GOT YOU Pre-Save & Pre-Orderhttps://t.co/rqlDD6lo8Q#TWICE #트와이스#IGOTYOU🤝️ #WithYOUth❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/PW0C1riIiv — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) January 2, 2024

The upcoming release of ‘With YOU-th’ will mark TWICE’s first music as a group in nearly a year, since the release of ‘Ready To Be’ in March 2023. That record was led by title track ‘Set Me Free’.

TWICE had also been on a massive world tour in 2023 in support of the mini-album, with legs in Asia, Europe, the US and more. The ‘Ready To Be’ world tour is set to continue into 2024, with shows in Latin America, a new Las Vegas stop and more.

Last month, TWICE dropped a remix album titled ‘The Remixes’, featuring seven re-arranged versions of some of their hit songs, alongside new collaborations with Boys Like Girls, Jonas Blue and more.