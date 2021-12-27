TWICE announce new Japanese dates for 2022 world tour

TWICE have added two shows in Japan for their upcoming world tour, ‘III’.
Last night (December 26), the girl group announced details of their upcoming Japanese concerts. In addition to their previously-announced North American shows, TWICE will also be performing for two nights at the Tokyo Dome in April.
Tickets for TWICE’s upcoming concerts in Japan are now on sale. The new dates are as follows:
TWICE kicked off the tour with two shows at Seoul’s Olympic Park KSPO Dome over the weekend on December 25 and 26. The girl group were initially set to perform for three nights including December 24. However, the Christmas Eve show was later cancelled due to complications related to the South Korean government’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
The North American leg of TWICE’s ‘III’ tour begins in February 2022, with dates set across several US states. See the complete list of dates below:
December 2021
25 – Seoul, Olympic Park KSPO Dome
26 – Seoul, Olympic Park KSPO Dome
February 2022
15 – Los Angeles, The Forum
16 – Los Angeles, The Forum
18 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
22 – Dallas, Dickies Arena
24 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena
26 – New York, UBS Arena
27 – New York, UBS Arena
April 2022
23 – Tokyo Dome
24 – Tokyo Dome
The girl group had first teased the tour at the end of the music video for their October English-language single, ‘The Feels’. The video ended on a shot of a poster that teased TWICE’s forthcoming activities, including the ongoing tour and their third studio album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, which released last month.