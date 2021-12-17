TWICE cancel Christmas Eve concert in Seoul over COVID-19 restrictions

TWICE have cancelled the Christmas Eve date of their upcoming concerts in Seoul over new COVID-19 restrictions.

Yesterday (December 16), the group’s agency JYP Entertainment announced the show’s cancellation in a statement on the TWICE community site. The company cited complication related to the South Korean government’s new COVID-19 restrictions for the concert’s sudden axing.

“JYPE had been preparing for the offline concerts while following the social distancing guidelines put in place by the disease control authorities and the relevant government authorities,” it said, as translated by Soompi. “However, the stricter social distancing guidelines means that the venue now has limited operating hours, so we have canceled the concert scheduled for December 24.”

The statement came shortly after the South Korean government announced the return of tighter social distancing measures for restaurants, cafés and indoor sports facilities, all of which will be required to limit operating hours to 9pm KST from today (December 17) till January 2.

TWICE’s concert on December 24 had been scheduled to begin at 7:30pm KST and last for at least two-and-a-half hours. “We will reveal more details later about the cancellation and refund procedures for the canceled offline concert,” JYP added. “We will do our best so that the audience is refunded as quickly as possible.”

However, the two remaining TWICE concerts in Seoul, on December 25 and 26, will still take place as planned. The shows are set to begin at 5pm KST on both dates, in accordance with the newly implemented social distancing restrictions.