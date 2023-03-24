TWICE’s Chaeyoung hints at more solo projects from the group

TWICE member Chaeyoung has hinted that there might be more solo projects from the group’s members in the future.

In a new interview with Newsweek, the K-pop idol touched on future projects for the girl group. Chaeyoung mentioned the upcoming Japan-based sub-unit MISAMO – comprising the members Sana, Momo and Mina – but also seemed to hint to even more different sub-unit combinations.

“[The three of them] are planning on working as a unit in Japan, so that’s something that’s very new in our next chapter,” she says. “For the last seven years we worked as a group, but I think we will show more unit performances going forward.”

Advertisement

Aside from unit performance, Chaeyoung also seemed to suggest that more members of TWICE could also go solo in the future. Notably, groupmate Nayeon became the first to officially release solo music with the mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’.

“Also solo projects, like Nayeon’s album, so that’s something we’ll do in the future,” Chaeyoung told Newsweek.

Elsewhere doing the interview, TWICE member Momo also teased what fans could expect from the group’s upcoming ‘Ready To Be’ world tour. “We can say that we’re preparing something very challenging for us,” adding that the choreography for their shows will be “quite fresh”.

Meanwhile, yesterday (March 23), TWICE announced added six new shows to the North American and Australian legs for their world tour. The upcoming tour is in support of their latest mini-album, which featured the singles ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘Moonlight Sunrise’.