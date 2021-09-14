TWICE’s Chaeyoung reveals the girl group are “recording” new music

TWICE member Chaeyoung has revealed that the girl group are currently working on brand-new music.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes video for her photoshoot with OhBoy! magazine, the K-pop idol spoke about what she has been doing with her free time between releases from TWICE.

“I’m relaxing and working,” Chaeyoung said, before explaining that she had been “recording and preparing the next album”. It is currently unclear if the singer is referring to a brand-new Korean release or a potential English record, which could follow their upcoming fully English single ‘The Feels’.

TWICE announced ‘The Feels’ early last month with cryptic teaser images. The group have since previewed the song with snippets on TikTok, alongside a sneak peek at the single’s forthcoming music video. ‘The Feels’ is set to be released on October 1 at 1pm KST.

In 2020, the girl group had released English-versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese-language album ‘&Twice’. However, ‘The Feels’ will be their first official English single.

TWICE made their comeback in June with the summer-ready single ‘Alcohol-Free’ from their latest mini-album ‘Taste Of Love’. The nine-member act also managed to score their first-ever top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 with their latest project.

‘Taste Of Love’ debuted at number six, making them the second-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a top 10 position on the chart. This comes after BLACKPINK reached number two with their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM’ last year.