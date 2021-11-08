TWICE have released a sneak peek for their upcoming album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’.

At midnight KST on November 8, the nine-member K-pop girl group unveiled an “album sneak peek” video that features 20-second snippets of all 17 songs from their forthcoming record, including lead single ‘Scientist’. Their third studio album, ’Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, is set to arrive on November 12 at 2pm KST/12am EST.

Each preview is accompanied by a short visual of the members, alongside the writing and composing credits for each song. Notably, several members of the group have also been credited as lyricists on the album.

Other tracks on the upcoming album include several TWICE’s highly anticipated “unit” tracks, each sung by three members of the group. Members Jihyo, Sana and Dahyun take on the upbeat and cheeky ‘Push & Pull’, while Nayeon, Momo and Chaeyoung’s vocals take centre stage on the laidback ‘Hello’. Meanwhile, Jeongyeon, Mina and Tzuyu team up on the Latin pop-inspired dance track ‘1, 3, 2.’

Additionally, ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ is set to include the girl group’s recent English-language single ‘The Feels’ as well as its Korean-language version. The digital version of the record will also feature a remix of lead single ‘Scientist’ in collaboration with Moroccan-Dutch producer DJ R3HAB.

Last month, the girl group dropped an exciting “opening trailer” for ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. The minute-long video features the members of TWICE as scientists researching the nature of love in the “TWICE Love Lab”, with each member explaining the basis of their “love experiment” in robotic voices.

Although she was featured in a teaser clip of ‘Scientist’ on TikTok, it is currently unknown if member Jeongyeon, who was notably absent from the album’s “opening trailer”, will be involved in promotional activities for ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. The vocalist has been on hiatus from group activities since August, due symptoms of “panic and psychological anxiety”.