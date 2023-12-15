TWICE announce new single ‘I Got You’

K-pop girl group TWICE have announced their new single, titled ‘I Got You’.

Today (December 15), TWICE teased their upcoming single ‘I Got You’ on their social media accounts. In its announcement, TWICE also described the song as a “pre-release single”, hinting that it may be part of a larger body of work.

The song is available to pre-save now on all major streaming services, and will be released on February 2, 2024 at 2pm KST/12am EST.

Advertisement

TWICE will also release a physical CD version of the single. Pre-orders will start today at 2pm KST/12am EST.

TWICE Pre-Release Single I GOT YOU Single CD Preview (US only) Pre-Order Starts on

2023.12.15 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST Release on

2024.02.02 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST 📌I GOT YOU Pre-Save/Pre-Addhttps://t.co/FTgeE8J1AI#TWICE #트와이스#IGOTYOU🤝 #TWICE2024❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/jJFyHuhGTm — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) December 14, 2023

Last month, TWICE dropped a remix album titled ‘The Remixes’, featuring seven re-arranged versions of some of their hit songs, alongside new collaborations with Boys Like Girls, Jonas Blue and more.

The girl group’s last major release was their 12th mini-album, ‘Ready to Be’, which was released in March 2023. The project featured the single ‘Set Me Free’.

In a glowing four-star review of the mini-album, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the project “helps solidify further the sound the group have claimed as their own”.

Advertisement

TWICE have also been on a massive world tour in 2023 in support of the mini-album, with legs in Asia, Europe, the US and more. The ‘Ready To Be’ world tour is set to continue into 2024, with shows in Latin America, a new Las Vegas stop and more.

In other K-pop news, Hugh Grant has revealed how he became a fan of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.