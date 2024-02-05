TWICE drop remix of ‘I Got You’, featuring Lauv

K-pop girl group TWICE have released a new version of their latest single, ‘I Got You’, featuring Lauv.

The Lauv remix of ‘I Got You’ has been described on X (formerly Twitter) by TWICE as being a “whole new vibe” of the song. Meanwhile, Lauv wrote that he is “blessed” to have been able to collaborate with the girl group.

The Lauv rework of the single is one of the songs on the ‘I Got You (Voyage ver.)’ album, which also features lo-fi, garage and sped-up versions of the girl group’s latest English single.

‘I Got You (Voyage ver.)’ is available for download now through the iTunes Store, with worldwide streaming set to be “available soon”.

The original version of ‘I Got You’ was released on February 2 as a “pre-release single” from TWICE’s upcoming 13th mini-album, ‘With YOU-th’, which will be released on February 23. The song is also their third fully English single, following 2021’s ‘The Feels’ and 2023’s ‘Moonlight Sunrise’.

The girl group’s last major release was their 12th mini-album, ‘Ready to Be’, which came out in March 2023. In a glowing four-star review of the project, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the collection of songs “solidif[ed] further the sound the group have claimed as their own”.

Meanwhile, last year, Lauv tapped AI and former K-pop idol Kevin Woo of U-KISS to create Korean version of his single ‘Love U Like That’. In an interview, the singer also touched on the use of AI in music saying that “the only way forward is to embrace what is possible now”.